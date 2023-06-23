The joint national association of persons with disabilities is concerned about some recent national issues affecting the group including their inclusion in the national appointment quota, funding of the national commission for persons with disabilities and the fuel subsidy removal.

They believe that the present administration under president Bola Ahmed Tinubu will enable and institute a national rebirth with total social cohesion among all demographics like disability or ethnicity .

Persons with disabilities are more likely to experience extreme poverty in Nigeria than those without a disability.

In Nigeria, it is estimated that there are about thirty one million Nigerians with disabilities across the thirty six states and the federal capital but with a large chunk of them qualified but who remain unemployed.

Section 29 of the discrimination against persons with disabilities act of 2018 highlights the need for five percent to be reserved for employment opportunities for persons with disabilities who are eligible and qualified to work but this required threshold has largely remained unmet.

A meeting by the joint national association of persons with disabilities believes that more needs to be done to address this.

The group is also seeking the retainment of the executive secretary of the national commission for persons with disabilities along side the disbursement of adequate resources.

They admit that the ill representation of persons with disabilities in leadership and governance has continued to foster policies and programmes that are non responsive to PWDs at all government levels.