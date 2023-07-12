The Executive Secretary of the National commission for persons with disabilities James Lalu says the commission will solicit the support of the federal government to put measures in place to cushion the effects of subsidy removal on persons with disabilities.

He made this statement in Abuja while presenting assistive devices and instructional materials to the special basic school, ogbomosho and the national association of the blind.

In 2018, the National Population Commission estimated the total number of people with disabilities in Nigeria at about 19 million, putting the percentage of people with disabilities at 9.6 per cent approximately.

This figure has recently increased with over 15% of the Nigerian population now falling into the category of persons with disabilities.

It further emphasizes the need to ensure the inclusion of persons with disabilities in every sector of the economy, and ensuring they have equal rights and equal access to Justice.

The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities was established by the Federal Government pursuant to section (31) of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act 2018.

Part of its mandate is to ameliorate the difficulties encountered by children with disabilities in schools.

Today the commission is handing over assistive devices and instructional materials to the special basic school Ogbomosho and the national association of the blind.

Executive Secretary of the commission while making the presentation called on all international organizations domiciled in Nigeria, either multilateral or bilateral, to consider expanding their allocations to persons disabilities.

He appreciated the efforts made by the president to remove subsidy but urges that persons with disabilities are not left out in the distribution of palliatives to cushion the impact.

While being appreciative of the items given to them head teacher of Oyo state special needs school, noted that more materials and equipment are needed.

The commission says it is working with the federal capital administration to secure land for the building of a factory as some international companies have shown interest in the manufacturing of assistive devices in Nigeria by the year 2024.

