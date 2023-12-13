The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities has commenced sensitization and issuance of permanent certificates to people with special needs in the North West region.

The commission officials were in Kano for the exercise.

Its gathering of people with special needs.

They are here to participate in the sensitization, verification, and issuance of a permanent certificate introduced by the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

The commission commenced the issuance of certificates in the North West region.

The exercise is carried out in line with Section 28 of the Discrimination Against Persons With Disabilities Act.

People living with special needs can obtain a permanent certificate from the commission, while temporary certifications for those unable to use a body part are being issued by medical doctors.

One of the beneficiaries lauded the commission for introducing the certificates and promotion of disability inclusion.

Musa Muhammad – Chairman, Joint National Association of People With Disabilities, Kano State.

The Commission urged all Nigerians living with a disability to obtain the certificate to fully access its benefits as only those with valid certificates would receive and seek treatments as stated in the Disability Act.