The Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons With Disabilities James Lalu says 35.1 million Nigerians according to report from the world health Organization are currently leaving with disabilities.

Speaking in Owerri the Imo State capital at a one day programme for the issuance of permanent disability certificates to disabled persons in the southeast, Lalu urged the Imo State Government to domesticate the discrimination against persons with Disabilities prohibition act as done by some states in the zone.

The executive secretary who represented at the occasion by the commission’s Acting Director, Compliance and Enforcement, Mr. Ikem Uchegbulam said the programme was aimed at sensitizing persons with disabilities on the benefits of certification.