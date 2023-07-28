500 Persons living with disabilities have been provided with food items.

This is in line with Governor Mai Mala Buni’s pledge to provide palliatives to the people of Yobe state to cushion the hardships caused by subsidy removal,.

Governor Buni directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to support the vulnerable persons with the food items in Damaturu.

The recent removal of fuel subsidy has no doubt brought hardship on Nigerians.

Many state Governments have moved to ameliorate these difficulties .

The Yobe state government on its part, has distributed food palliatives to 500 hundred persons living with disabilities..

The beneficiaries were provided with rice, maize, beans, spaghetti salt and other food items.

The distribution of the palliatives will be in phases starting with the persons with special needs and the most vulnerable groups.

One of the leaders of the beneficiaries could not hide his joy.

The Palliative support is in line with the Emergency Food Security Policy direction of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu President.