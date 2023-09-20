The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has distributed food and non food items to twenty organised institutions in Damaturu, in a bid to mitigate the hardships brought about by the removal of fuel subsidy

The state coordinator of NEDC, Ali Abbas, believes the items would go a long way in cushioning the plights of various members of the organised unions.

Advertisement

For the past few days, various programmes on the distribution of palliatives have been rolled out by the state government.

This time around, the Northeast Development Commission is stepping in to distribute items to organised groups in Yobe state.

These food items, are to be distributed among twenty organised institutions, including the most vulnerable groups.

Advertisement

The NUT state leaders on behalf of various Unions showed appreciation for the gesture.

Thousand food items comprising bags of rice, spaghetti and non food items were dished out the various groups.

The distribution process would continue as more groups are yet to be captured.