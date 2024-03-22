Vulnerable persons in Adamawa state have reasons to smile again despite the current high cost of living in the country.

This is so because they now have food items from the North East Development Commission.

In this next report, Tvcnews Correspondent, Owolabi Adenusi reports that the distribution of the items was supervised by the office of the vice president

Shortly after the distribution of the food items, the Northeast Development Commission says it is working round the clock to bring succour to families and communities in Adamawa State who are passing through economic hardship.

To ensure the items get to the desired persons, the Commission placed emphasis on transparency in the chain of distribution of the palliative by identifying clusters including CSOs, charity organizations, traditional and religious institutions, community based organizations, PLWD, amongst others.

Representative of beneficiaries thanked the northeast development commission for the intervention noting that it could not have come at a better time considering the hardship being experienced by families.

These donation is also aimed at assisting families during this Ramadan period with expectations that people would reciprocate by praying for continued peace in the land.