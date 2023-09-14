The South West Agenda for Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the country is moving in the direction with President Bola Tinubu at the helm of affairs.

Chairman of the group, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye made this known during the distribution of food items as palliatives to the vulnerable in Oyo state.

Advertisement

The distribution of the food items as palliatives to Oyo residents came after the official launch of the initiative by the Southwest Agenda for Bola Tinubu in Oshogbo, the capital of Osun state.

The rationale behind the gesture is to assist the Federal Government in alleviating the prevailing hardship faced by the people as well as express gratitude to the residents of Oyo for their support during the 2023 General Election.

Chairman of the group assures Nigerians that the current policies and measures put in place by the president will in no time turn the fortune of the country around.

Advertisement

Beneficiaries say, the Federal Government may have provided short term palliatives for Nigerians, more still needs to be done to ease their burden.

The distribution by SWAGA would cover all South West states, Kwara, Kogi and other North Central states where the group has its presence.