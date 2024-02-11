Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Olayemi Oyebanji says the present administration is committed to the wellbeing of the people through various programmes and distribution of items that can cushion the effect of the current high cost of living.

The Governor’s wife stated this while distributing food stuff and cash to two hundred indigent elderly of Ado Ekiti ward 11, in continuation of her welfare project targeted at the vulnerable.

She remarked that a lot of such programme had been executed while more of it would be done to capture as many people as possible across the sixteen statutory local government of the state.

The Governor’s wife hinted that arrangements have been concluded to visit all markets across the state for on-the-spot assessment of sellers so as to know their areas of needs and shoulder assistance to them.

The first Lady therefore urged the people of the state to continue to pray for the success of the present administration so as to achieve success in all ramifications.

In their remarks, Ado Local government chairman, Mr. Bosun Osaloni, other council chairmen appreciated the Governor’s wife gestures at ameliorating the sufferings of the less privileged.

The event was witnesses by top government officials including, the secretary to the state government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro, All Progressives congress leaders among others.