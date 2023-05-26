The wife of the President-elect, Oluremi Tinubu has assured Internally Displaced Persons and other vulnerable people that they will be adequately captured in the economic plans of the administration of her husband.

She gave this assurance as she distributed food items to all internally displaced persons in Abuja.

Resettling IDPs has remained a long lasting battle .

While the administration of President Buhari has been able to battle the insurgency in the Northeast to a standstill, there is still a lot to be done in resettling the affected people.

There are high hopes that the incoming administration would address this issue.

Representative of the Wife of the incoming President, Betta Edu is paying visits to various IDP camps which could be indicative a lot of succour will come to the IDPs, under the new administration.

It is a flag off ceremony of a food distribution for internally displaced persons across the FCT.

Over five thousand packs containing not just food but also a blanket were shared.

The team visited three camps for the distribution of the relief materials to enable the IDPs feel the euphoria of a new administration set to begin in a few days.