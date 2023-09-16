No fewer than 3000 households of the Internally Displayed Persons in three Local Government Areas of Kaduna state have benefitted from the intervention programme of a Non Governmental Organisation; Victim Support Funds.

The programme, according to the representative of the NGO, Elder Sunday Oyiebe explained that the intervention programme targeted the most troubled LGAs of Chikun, Giwa and Zango-Kataf areas of Kaduna state

Oyiebe further explained that the programme which was to cushion the effect of terrorism in the said areas was being carried out under the Chairmanship of TY Danjuma (rtd) after identifying the critical areas of needs of the IDPs.

Advertisement

According to the group, the aim was to complement the efforts of the government by a way of improving the livelihood of the most vulnerable in the society.

Speaking at the event, Silas Delva, the programme manager of Keling Resource Foundation, also explained that the programme was to identify and enhanced the welbeing of the terrorism victims in the three LGAs.

The beneficiaries were appreciative of the gesture, just as they all prayed God to continued to strengthening the NGOs.