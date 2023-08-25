More than 30,000 vulnerable people in Adamawa State have benefited from palliatives given by a non governmental organisation to ease the economic challenges .

Flagging off the distribution of food and non food items for the 21 council areas of the state, the president of the NGO “EMNAMU foundation”, Emmanuel Musa urged public-spirited individuals to also assist.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that the effect of the subsidy removal is gradually reducing with the combined efforts by non government organizations and well position individuals who are now joining government to bring succumb to the vulnerable people.

Speaking at the occasion the President of the foundation, Dr Emmanuel Musa said the donation is to keep the foundation’s mission of giving to advance the cause of humanity.

He explains the non-food items, like roofing sheets and bags of cement would be given to communities in southern Adamawa to rebuild their homes after being ravaged by flooding.

The national coordinator of the organization says the distribution will be replicated across the state.

The beneficiaries and District Head of Hong, Babangida Umaru commended the organisation for the gesture.

The items distributed by the NGO are bags of rice, corn, packets of spaghetti among others in the 21 local government areas of the state.