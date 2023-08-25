Nigeria Women have been advised to present themselves early for HIV/AIDS testing.

This is aimed at preventing the prevalence of mother to Child Transmission of the virus.

That’s according to a faith base organisation during a Community testing exercise for Pregnant women in Enugu East Council Area.

HIV can be spread through contact with infected blood, semen, or fluids.

As it stands, there’s no cure for HIV/AIDS, but medications can control the infection and prevent spread.

WHO 2022 data says 39 million persons are living with HIV Globally, and of these 37.5 million are adult and 1.5 million are children in addition 53 percent are women and girls

Nigeria is ranked third among countries with highest burden of HIV Infection in the World, with about 1.8 million people living with the disease

In an effort to scale up HIV testing to beat the 2030 global deadline, a faith based organisations is devising the use of worship centre for HIV testing for pregnant women.

It is common that most Nigerian women patronize traditional birth attendance, maternity homes without having access to maternity care and HIV testing

The Women expressed delight at the faith Base organization’s gesture.

Nigeria bears the heavy burden of mother to child challenge transmission with over 3000 babies born with HIV between 2017 to 2020

That is why this group is seeking cooperate organizations and government partnership to ramp up testing, with the hope to stamp out HIV/AIDS in the country.