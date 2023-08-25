The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has assured Nigerians that the power sector will witness significant transformation within the coming six months, with an anticipated addition of 700 megawatts to the grid.

The minister gave the assurance during his arrival in Ibadan, where he was received and welcomed by hundreds of his supporters.

He disclosed that the hydro power plant project currently underway in Zungeru, Niger state, will serve as the origin of 700MW, which is about the biggest in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Mr. Adelabu who promised to do everything within his capacity to ensure total completion of the project within the period of three months hopes that it will lay a good foundation for uninterrupted 24hours power supply in Nigeria.

The minister expressed gratitude to the president for his trust and pledged to utilize his utmost efforts to ensure a substantial transformation in the power sector.