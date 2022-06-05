Dip in electricity supply due to partial shutdown of Oben gas plant- Power Minister

The Honourable Minister of Power Abubakar D. Aliyu, has stated that the current dip in electricity generation in the country is as a result of the partial shutdown of the Oben gas plant to address the repair of critical gas processing equipment.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Power’s Media Spokesperson, Isa Sanusi, said the plant was shut down to address the repair of critical gas processing equipment.

He noted that the incidence unfortunately occurred at a time when other power plants on other gas sources are undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing.

While pleading with electricity consumers with the current state of supply, the Minister assured that the repair work would be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored.

“We would like to inform the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilized equipment, materials, and personnel to the affected power plants in order to expedite the restoration of normal gas supply.

“We wish to assure the general public that efforts are being made for a sustained improvement of supply across the country,” he added.