Minister Of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has said efforts are already underway to improve the country’s power supply capacity from 4,500 megawatts to 6,000 megawatts within six months.

This was disclosed at a meeting with heads of agency in the power sector, where Mr adelabu says there are Alternative supply plan for areas affected by electricity downturn or due to Vandalised electricity infrastructure.

Although Nigeria’s power sector has never really operated optimally, the recent decline experienced by electricity consumers nationwide is made worse by the incessant vandalisation of the country’s transmission lines by criminal elements.

Worried about the constant challenges in the sector, the minister, Adebayo Adelabu met with heads of agencies in the power sector to proffer solution.

He says it is important to ensure restructuring of the distribution companies along state lines, to make them manageable in size.

He revealed that out of 27 Generating companies, only 5 have minimum payment assurance for gas.

This year alone, aside gas lines supplying the fuel to thermal-powered facilities, there have been direct strikes on assets run by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for which innocent consumers have suffered the consequences.

The Harsh weather condition has made the situation quite unbearable for many consumers suffering blackouts.

There are also allegations of a deliberate attempt to attack electricity power lines in different parts of the country.