The Katsina State police command says it arrested over one thousand suspects between June and September in its effort to combat crime in the state.

This was made public by the command public relations officer during the parade of some suspects at the force headquarters arrested in possession of illicit drugs.

The command also recovered four Ak 47 rifles and 6 locally made guns, 517 rounds of ammunition and 17 motor vehicles.

Advertisement

The recent resurgence of banditry and kidnapping in parts of the state has left the command with no option but to deploy its men to confront the situation head-on.

To this effect, the command has launched a series of operations to rout out criminals from places identified as the den of bandits and also rescue captives in their custody.

Other suspects were arrested with hard drugs, and the public relations officer calls on the public to continue to assist the command with tips on crime around them.

Advertisement

The increasing rate of rape cases in the last few years is another source of concern to the command.

It is the reason why the command is also calling on parents to be vigilant about the activities of their wards to reduce the chances of being victimized.

Advertisement