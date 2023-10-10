The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reaffirmed that he is not distracted from the task of putting Nigeria on the path of progress.



According to him, taking the country to a higher pedestal is his major preoccupation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made his feelings known in a tweet on his X handle posted along with his photographs during a meeting with Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume.

The meeting was held at the President’s office inside Aso Villa in Abuja.

The tweet reads: “All hands must be on deck in the great task of positioning our dear nation for progress.”

The President, it was learnt, held the meeting with the SGF on government business and the SGF briefed him on the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The government has been working hard to provide a revival peel for the economy as a result of petrol subsidy removal and unification of the naira/dollar exchange rates.

Efforts are also ongoing to ensure the implementation of the agreements reached with labour leaders last week, which staved off the workers’ strike threat.

The government is committed to the fulfilment of the terms of the agreements within 30 days.

The SGF is the coordinator of the affairs of the Federal Government. The office is also the clearing house for the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Besides, appointments to boards of government departments and agencies are made through the office with the approval of the President.

Apart from local matters, the President might have been briefed on the situation of the Israeli/Palestinian war which broke out at the weekend.

This month, the President is scheduled to engage with foreign leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is expected on a visit for bilateral economic discussions.

North Korea has acknowledged the country’s political stability under the Tinubu Administration.