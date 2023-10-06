The Nigerian Senate has summoned the Inspector General of Police , Minister of Health as well as the FCT Minister over the death of Greatness Olorunfemi at the Maitama General Hospital last Tuesday .

The IG of Police and Ministers are expected to appear before the Senate’s joint Committee on Health and police Affairs to probe the non Compliance with the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong moved a motion on the floor of the Senate about the persistent Denial of Treatment and Care to Victims of Gunshot Wounds and other emergencies.

The Lawmaker says he is saddened by what he describes as an avoidable death of Miss Greatness Olorunfemi, a community developer and member of the Young African Leaders Initiative Network caused by an alleged refusal of the Maitama District Hospital Abuja to accept and treat her after being pushed out of a fast moving vehicle on Tuesday .

Other lawmakers also query the non compliance with the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act 2017 and want more drastic measures to be taken to forestall a reoccurrence.

As Part of the Senate’s Resolutions, the Inspector General of Police, Minister of Health and the FCT Minister are expected to appear before its Joint committee on Health and Police Affairs to facilitate its investigation.

The Senate also observed a minute of silence, in honor of the deceased.