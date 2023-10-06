Osun State Government has announced the takeover of disputed land which is causing loss of lives and property between Ifon-Orolu and Ilobu.

The Governor Stated this during the maiden edition of his interaction with the people of the State.

It’s his first time of meeting with residents of the state to give account of his stewardship in the last ten months.

The Governor highlighted his achievements in different sectors and appealed for more time to deliver on some of his other campaign promises.

Ifon-Ilobu crisis has claimed a number of lives and property worth millions of naira destroyed, the state Governor promised to take over the disputed land.

TVC’s visit to the area shows that thousands of residents of both communities are leaving for Osogbo.

Also, Corps members serving in the areas were also seen being evacuated to the State Capital.

The state Deputy Governor who assessed the situation with heads of security Operatives announced had plans to declare 24 hours curfew in the areas to restore normalcy.

An indigene of Ifon had alleged the state Government of not meeting with leaders of communities three weeks after declaring curfew.

He also accused the State Commissioner of Police of incompetence.

But the Police said four officers of the command including the DPO of Ilobu were shot on Wednesday during the crisis.

Leaders of the Communities, heads of security agencies and the state Governor are expected to hold meeting to find lasting solution to the matter.