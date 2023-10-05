Osun State Government has reviewed the curfew imposed on Ifon and Ilobu Communities following suspected planned attacks by both communities.

To this end, the curfew will now hold between six o clock in the evening and six o’clock in the morning.

Intelligent reports indicate rising tension and internecine strife between the two communities on Wednesday evening.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, the State Governor said the step became imperative to maintain law and order, warning that anyone caught during the curfew will be arrested and prosecuted.

The Statement reiterates the need for peace between the two communities.

The Special Advisers to the Governor on Security, Samuel Ojo had earlier said that some residents of both communities were seen with Pump Action Barrel, Dane guns and Clubs with other dangerous weapons warming up for tonight’s duel.

He directed all security Agencies to swing into action by mobilizing their operatives to Ilobu/Ifon axis to curb the envisaging danger that might cause the residents’ loss of lives and properties.

Meanwhile both Ifon and Ilobu Communities have issued statements alleging one another of planned attacks.

While Ifon people alleged that two of its indigenes were allegedly shot by Ilobu indigenes, the indigenes of Ilobu alleged the indigenes of Ifon-Orolu of invasion of their territory.