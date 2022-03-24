Attacks: Kaduna govt relaxes curfew in Kaura, Jema’a LGAs

The Kaduna State Government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Kaura and Jema’a Local Government Areas of the state.

It says the curfew will now be observed from 6 pm in the evening to 6am in the morning.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affair, Samuel Aruwan explained that the decision was reached after a review of the security situation by security agencies at a peace engagement.

Recall that a 24- hour curfew was on Monday imposed on the two local government areas after terrorist attacked Kagoro chiefdom in kaura local council on Sunday, killing at least 37 persons.

The commissioner warned that the government will not hesitate to revert its decision if the need arises.