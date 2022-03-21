Kaduna Government imposes 24 Hour curfew in, Jema’a, Kaura LG’s

A 24-hour curfew has been imposed in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of Kaduna state by the State government on Monday.

The government has also fully authorized security agencies to enforce the curfew which begins with immediate effect.

This follows the violence that has occurred in the area after some communities in Kagoro were attacked by terrorists Sunday night.

In statement issued on Monday, the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan cited advice form security agencies.

He added that the curfew was imposes to assist security agencies stabilize the situation and enable the restoration of law and order.