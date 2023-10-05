The Senate has confirmed three more ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu.

Three nominees whose names were sent to the Senate by President Tinubu were screened and their appointment as Ministers of the Federal Republic confirmed by the Senate

The Nominees Jamila Ibrahim, and Ayodele Olawale are the latest ministerial appointments made by President Tinubu to occupy the Ministry of youth development, while Abbas Balarabe was appointed to take the slot of Kaduna State after former Governor Nasir EL-Rufai failed to scale Senate screening

Also , the Senate screened and confirmed the nomination of Chiedu Ebie as the Chairman of the board of the NDDC and Samuel Ogbuku as the Managing Director, as well as 15 others as members.

It was indeed a busy day for Lawmakers in the Nigerian Senate .

However , things took an unexpected turn , when The ministerial nominee from Kaduna State Abbas Lawal Balarabe caused a scare in the Senate when he unexpectedly slumped during his screening for confirmation as Minister of the Federal republic.

The upper legislative Chamber was forced to go into a closed door meeting to restore calm to the Chamber .

With normalcy restored to the proceedings, President of the Senate explained that the Kaduna State nominee collapsed because he was fasting and clearly exhausted.

The Senate confirmed the 3 ministerial nominations after they satisfactorily responded to questions from the Lawmakers that showcased their capacity, competence and character and how they will bring it to bear in their assigned responsibility

The Nomination of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission also got the approval of the Senate, but it did not come without a little controversy.

The Senate had on August 7, confirmed the nomination of 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees sent by Tinubu. Wednesday’s confirmation brings the number of minsters to 48.