The Senate has received the second list of Ministerial Nominees from the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The List was delivered by the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during a break in the screening in screening of the remaining 5 of the First set of Ministerial nominees at the Senate Chamber.

The identity of those on the new list has not been made public as the Senate continues the screening of the last 5 nominees on the initial list released last week.