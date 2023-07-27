The Senate has confirmed the receipt of the ministerial nominees list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 58 days after he was sworn into office.
The list was presented by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.
FIRST BATCH OF 28 MINISTERIAL NOMINEES ANNOUNCED AT SENATE PLENARY THUR JULY 27
1. Abubakar Momoh
2. Yusuf Maitama Tukur
3. Ahmed Dangiwa
4. Hannatu Musawa
5. Uche Nnaji
6. Betta Edu
7. Dorris Aniche Uzoka
8. David Umahi
9. Nyesom Wike
10. Badaru Abubakar CON
11. Nasiru Ahmed Elrufai
12. Ekperipe Ekpo
13. Nkiruka Onyejeocha
14. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo
15. Stella Okotete
16. Oju Kennedy Ohaneye
17. Bello Muhammad Goronyo
18. Dele Alake
19. Lateef Fagbemi
20. Muhammad Idris
21. Olawale Edun
22. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu
23. Iman Suleiman Ibrahim
24. Ali Pate
25. Joseph Utsev
26. Abubakar Kyari
27. John Enoh
28. Sani Abubakar Danladi
