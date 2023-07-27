The Senate has confirmed the receipt of the ministerial nominees list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 58 days after he was sworn into office.

The list was presented by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

FIRST BATCH OF 28 MINISTERIAL NOMINEES ANNOUNCED AT SENATE PLENARY THUR JULY 27

1. Abubakar Momoh

2. Yusuf Maitama Tukur

3. Ahmed Dangiwa

4. Hannatu Musawa

5. Uche Nnaji

6. Betta Edu

7. Dorris Aniche Uzoka

8. David Umahi

9. Nyesom Wike

10. Badaru Abubakar CON

11. Nasiru Ahmed Elrufai

12. Ekperipe Ekpo

13. Nkiruka Onyejeocha

14. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo

15. Stella Okotete

16. Oju Kennedy Ohaneye

17. Bello Muhammad Goronyo

18. Dele Alake

19. Lateef Fagbemi

20. Muhammad Idris

21. Olawale Edun

22. Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

23. Iman Suleiman Ibrahim

24. Ali Pate

25. Joseph Utsev

26. Abubakar Kyari

27. John Enoh

28. Sani Abubakar Danladi