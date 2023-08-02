Following the legal tussle on the authentic Governorship candidate of Labour Party in Imo State, a support group, the Big Tent is strategising on the candidate to support in the November election.

Speaking at the Imo State Big Tent Leadership performance appraisals and strategies, South East coordinator, Fabian Ihekweme called on members to close ranks for an informed decision

Ihekweme noted that the group will collectively take decisions on which candidate to support for the overall interest of Imo citizens.