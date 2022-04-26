I am still consulting, Not an aspirant yet- Fayemi

Ekiti state governor and the chairman of the Nigeria governors forum, Kayode Fayemi says he is not a presidential aspirant as being reported in some media organisations

Governor Fayemi stated this during a consultation visit to the governor of Ondo state, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at his office in Akure.

He said he is still consulting after which he will make his position known after moving round the country.

He added that Nigeria needs an experienced leader who is capable of improving on the developmental structure of president Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election.

Fayemi said he is presently consulting monarchs other governors before declaring his intention officially for the number one seat of the country.

The Ekiti helmsman said he remains a bridge builder who has what it takes to develop Nigeria.