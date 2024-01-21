The 2020 governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Osagie Ize Iyamu, has assured party faithful and supporters that he is still in the race.

He expressed his unwavering commitment to the election and thanked his supporters for their continued belief in him.

The Benin airport was filled with crowd of party supporters eagerly waiting the arrival of Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Mr Ize Iyamu had just completed the screening process in Abuja and returning to Benin city amidst great anticipation.

The turnout at the airport demonstrates the level of support and enthusiasm for his ambition.

Advertisement

He emphasised the importance of unity within the party and urged his supporters to remain steadfast in their support.

The man called Pastor acknowledged that there were some challenges faced, but assured everyone that he is prepared to overcome them and emerge victorious.

The Frontline politician also used the occasion to dismiss speculations about his disqualification from the race. He, however, described the claims as baseless

The assurance has sparked renewed enthusiasm among his supporters who see his commitment as a sign of resilience and determination.

As the election date draws closer, all eyes will be on Mr ize-Iyamu and his campaign team, as he strives to secure yhe party’s ticket and perhaps victory in the governorship race.