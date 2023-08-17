The Justice M K Akano led Enugu state Governorship election petition tribunal has reserved judgment in the Labour party and People Redemption Party petitions, challenging the declaration of Peter Mbah as Governor of Enugu state.

The Court also held it will deliver ruling on a motion sought by counsel to the Petitioners, seeking to correct typographical errors in their final written address.

It is the final date that the court is inviting counsels to the Petitioners Chijioke Edeogah and People’s Redemption Party Chris Agu to adopt their final written addresses.

It is also a date for Counsels to the First, Second and Third respondents to adopt same.

First on Labour party petition, counsel to second respondent Wole Olanipekun who argued in defense of the election, relied on evidences adduced in the defense and urged the court to dismiss the petitioners petition.

Counsel to the First and Third Respondents, relied on their evidences that the election that produced governor Peter Mbah, complied with the extant provisions of the law and sought the leave of the court not to grant the Labour Party’s petition on grounds for not providing substantial evidence to support their claims.

While counsel to the Petitioners earlier sought the leave of the court to effect corrections on some clerical errors in paragraph 4.1 line 1 to change negative to positive, paragraph 4.38 on page 21 line 2 to change second respondent to Petitioner and Paragraph 4.33 in page 20 to change Rivers State to Enugu state were sought to be corrected in their final written address

The motion was strongly opposed by Counsel to respondents, but the court ruled it will deliver it’s ruling alongside with the substantive judgement on the matter .

Also the court reserved judgement on petition filled by candidate of the People’s Redemption Party Chris Agu after submitting it’s final written address.

counsel to the 3rd Respondent, Chairs Ani asked the court to dismiss the petition saying it doesn’t worth the time of the court.

The court however reserved judgement to a date that will be communicate to counsels of both parties .