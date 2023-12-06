Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah says his administration will implement a “Cut-Off Point” policy, which is intended to catch young children from the age of three and expose them to holistic education.

The governor spoke when he received participants of the Senior Course 46 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College in Enugu.

Upon resumption of office, Enugu state Governor Peter Mbah made it clear that he wants to achieve zero poverty by exploring 75 percent Non Kinetic energy to contain insecurity and drive investment into the state.

Now the state governor has informed the military team of his administration’s programme aimed at providing necessary tools for the youths and young ones to explore, which includes digital skills, moral and basic education.

Advertisement

Leader of the delegation outlined the mission of Course 46 from Army Staff College Jaji’s mission in Enugu, which includes a visit to Oji River, the Local Government Area that borders Anambra and Abia states, to curb insecurity in the sub region

Earlier, the Military Personnel met with stakeholders of Achi Community, on the need to design security architecture that will contain criminal activities in the area.

Achi community recently witnessed a rise in criminal activities which made indigenes home and abroad to seek for Government intervention in making the community safe again.