In the ongoing gubernatorial dispute in Kano, a Southwest Arewa Group has organised a peaceful protest in Ibadan, urging the judiciary to uphold Governor Abba Yusuf’s victory as declared by INEC in the March gubernatorial election.

Demonstrating at the Oyo State Cultural Centre in Mokola, members of the group voiced their concerns, chanting solidarity songs with placards carrying the message “Justice for Kano, Abba is our Choice.”

An appeal court had affirmed the removal of Governor Abba Yusuf by the tribunal, citing a breach of the Electoral Law, asserting that he was not qualified to contest the election.

A leader of the group, Aishat Ismail, while addressing newsmen emphasized the importance of allowing the will of the people to prevail and urging the Supreme Court to maintain the status quo.

Advertisement

She said that a deviation from the status quo could lead to crisis and unrest in the state.

The protest leaders called on the federal government to address various challenges confronting the nation, including the security situation in the Northern region and the escalating cost of living, highlighting the increasing number of Nigerians living in abject poverty.