The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has urged the troops to sustain swift and timely responses to distress calls in the crisis in Plateau State and make it a point of duty to feedback the community concerned.

The charge was given by the Army Chief when he formally launched off the ongoing operations to settle the unfortunate herders/farmers skirmishes in Plateau state’s Mangu Local Government Area.

The operation, which began to alleviate the crisis in Mangu, has gradually addressed the deteriorating security situation in the Local Government, restoring relative tranquility in the area.

Advertisement

In his address to the troops, the Army Chief encouraged them to eliminate any type of security danger in the area and on the Plateau in general. This, he claimed, would boost public trust in the continuing activities.

General Lagbaja told the troops that the provision of sound administration, which prioritises personnel welfare and well-being, is at the top of his command philosophy.

The COAS also held a town hall meeting with key stakeholders in Mangu, where he stated that all stakeholders must demonstrate commitment to the “Mangu Peace project.”

He went on to say that when the neighborhood and the state are tranquil, the residents and their families benefit the most.

Advertisement

While adding that for peace and security to be assured, the tripartite components of the People, Government, and Security agencies must be harmonious and cooperative in their dealings, he remarked.

General Lagbaja warned all stakeholders to keep their children and wards from fomenting chaos and carrying illicfirearmsrms, since troops are mandated to neutralize anyone carrying such weapons.

He expressed his condolences to every family who had lost someone or property in the disaster, emphasizing that no amount of money is worth a person’s life.

Advertisement

The Army Chief also asked the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, who is also the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, to work quickly with stakeholders to ensure that sustainable peace is restored, allowing IDPs to return to their respective areas.

Mr Markus Artu, Chairman of the Mangu Local Government Council, thanked the COAS and the army for their prompt action in dealing with the turmoil.

He expressed hope, that with all hands on deck, enduring peace and stability will be attained in Mangu and the Plateau State as a whole.

Advertisement

The Chief of Operations (Army) Maj Gen Robert Sinjen, the Acting Provost Marshal (Army) Brig Gen A Garba, the Acting Chief of Military Intelligence (Army) Brig Gen Bobby Ughiagbe, traditional and religious leaders, Miskagham Mwaghavul Mangu, and His Royal Highness Da John Hirse attended the Town Hall meeting.

Others in attendance included Plateau State Governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Brig Gen Gakji Shipi rtd, members of several bodies, including the physically challenged, Mangu Development Association, and Miyetti Allah Mangu branch.