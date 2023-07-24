Thousands of passengers have been stranded after the collapse of the Olodo bridge in Ibadan, the Oyo state Capital.

The bridge, which connects the city to the town of Iwo and Osun West Senatorial District in Osun state, collapsed after heavy rains that fell on Sunday leading to flooding in the area.

This has caused a major disruption to travel through the Iwo Road Axis to Other parts of Ibadan, Oyo and Osun States with Thousands of people unable to reach their destinations.

Traffic Officials are currently working to divert the traffic on the major highway which could be days or even weeks before it is repaired.

The Oyo and Osun State Governments had signed an agreement for the reconstruction and Expansion of the road in 2022 under the Seyi Makinde and Gboyega Oyetola Administration.

The Project is currently ongoing on the Stretch of road which is expected to ease travel and Commerce between Several parts of Oyo and Osun States.