Oyo state Government has assured residents of Olodo community and those affected by the flood that it would put in place adequate measures that will make their lives comfortable.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde Olanrewaju Suleiman disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Ibadan.

Mr Suleiman revealed that the government has decided to shut down the Olodo bridge because of its weak nature, so that commuters can take the provided alternative routes made available by the government.

He noted that palliatives are already being rolled out to the affected residents in the area to ease their pains.