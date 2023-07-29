The Oyo State Government has said an alternative route from Oki junction to Olodo Garage will be opened for motorists on Wednesday, while the re-construction of the Olodo bridge is ongoing.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Orientation, the alternative route will reduce the hardship of movement of road users.

The statement quoted the Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Dahud Sangodoyin, as saying that the Oyo state government is committed to the free flow of traffic during the period

Prof. Sangodoyin stated that the ongoing repair works on the alternative route highlighted for traffic management were being rounded up, adding that the contractor has expedited action on the alternative route.

He said, “You remember that we have awarded the construction of Iwo-Road to Odo-Oba road, and due to climatic change that led to heavy downpour of rain, there is a need to construct a new bridge at Olodo. To do that, we need to construct a palliative route for our people to reduce the hardship on the Iwo-Road-Olodo-Odo-Oba road”.

“What we have done now is to identify the easiest way out for an alternative route, and that is why we are here. Of course, I know that there must have been some hardship on the road, especially for people to pass to their homes. That is why I’m here to inspect and to make sure that we are proactive in terms of how to finish the alternative route”.