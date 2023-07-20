Nigerians have continued to lament the second petrol pump price increase in less than two months as other commodities and transport fares have also skyrocketed and they call on the government to do something to lessen the burden on them.

Petrol which now sells between N599 to N700 per litre in many filling stations in South-South and South-East states is taking a toll on the people as some look for alternatives.

The adjustment of meters to the new petrol pump price was immediate effected in most filling stations in the south-south and south-east states with the announcement by NNPC Ltd of the latest price increment which it predicates on market forces.

In Enugu, the product is now dispensed at N600 per litre .At the main NNPC Ltd station along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway. Some Motorists say they are trying to adjust with first increment before this latest one.

In Owerri the Imo state capital the situation is not any different as the people frown at this latest hike which they say will impact negatively on them.

In Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa state a major crude oil producing state in the south south, the price of petrol has gone up N595 per litre at Government owned filling stations to N700 per litre in other stations.

In Port Harcourt, fuel is being sold for 591 naira per liter at NNPC petrol stations.

But in other outlets across the city and other parts of Rivers State, motorists are purchasing the product for as high as 620 naira per liter.

Despite the availability of fuel, petrol stations in the city are experiencing low patronage as motorists struggle to adjust to the increase in price.

In Delta State, the NNPC Ltd petrol station is out of product but in other stations they are dispensing the product between N590 to N599 per litre which is generating reactions.

The use of gas to power generator sets is gradually gaining traction in Asaba.

A fashion designer says she believes it is cost effective and safe. A kilogram of cooking gas now sells for N580 to N700 in Delta State.