The Federal Government says, there is need for Nigerians to imbibe ‘operation feed yourself’

The National Convener of the UN food systems and Director at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning believes this will help end hunger and improve food security in the country

This meeting, organised by the United Nations and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National planning, for media and other stakeholders in the food value chain, is to reflect on Nigeria’s food system

It is a follow up of the 2021 UN food system summit where the Secretary General tasked all countries to work towards achieving the 17 SDGs especially on food security

Nigeria’s food system has been deeply concerning for reasons ranging from harsh weather conditions, to insecurity and changes in her value system to the point President Bola Tinubu had to declare a state of Emergency on food

Conveners of this meeting believe Nigeria has prospects to attain food security if only the rights steps are taken

The World Food programme country Director believes a larger part of the solution especially in the Northeast is achieving peace.

Rising costs of food and other commodities have made the transformation of food systems in Nigeria very difficult to navigate.