The Federal Government says, there is need for Nigerians to imbibe ‘operation feed yourself’.

The National Convenor of the UN food systems and Director at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning believes this will help end hunger and improve food security in the country.

This meeting, organised by the United Nations and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National planning, for media and other stakeholders in the food value chain, is to reflect on Nigeria’s food system.

It is a follow up of the 2021 UN food system summit where the Secretary General tasked all countries to work towards achieving the 17 SDGs especially on food security.

Nigeria’s food system has been deeply concerning for reasons ranging from harsh weather conditions, to insecurity and changes in her value system to the point President Bola Tinubu had to declare a state of Emergency on food.

Conveners of this meeting believe Nigeria has prospects to attain food security if only the rights steps are taken.