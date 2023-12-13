The leadership of the special task force code named Operation Safe Haven in Plateau state is encouraging residents of communities badly hit by targeted brutal attacks to forgive and let go of the bitterness caused by the invasion of their communities by gun men.

The taskforce says this is one of the possible ways of achieving lasting peace and security in the area.

The efforts of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, in their mission to restore normalcy and peace to crisis ridden communities in Plateau State have been highly commended both within and outside the state in recent times.

Attacks and counterattacks by warring communities that occurred on a regular basis have drastically reduced following the kinetic and non-kinetic approaches of the Task Force leadership.

Major General Abdullsalam Abubakar is the Commander of Operation Safe Haven. For him, one of the key factors in sustaining the present peace in the troubled areas and the state as a whole is forgiveness of past grievances held against each other.

Bagudu Hirse is a former Nigerian High Commissioner to Namibia and a native of Mangu.

He believes the free movement policy of ECOWAS has also contributed to the challenges of insecurity, because criminals have taken advantage of it to terrorise local communities.

The leadership of the special taskforce and the efforts of the troops have been highly commended by local residents pleased by the relative peace they enjoy.