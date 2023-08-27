The Leadership of the Plateau Youth Council has passed a vote of confidence on the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdullsalam Abubakar, following new measures taken to tackle the recent challenges of insecurity bedevilling some communities in Plateau State.

This is contrary to their position months ago when they demanded the withdrawal of Operation Safe Haven in the state.

The recent invasion of communities in Plateau State by suspected militiamen resulted in the loss of many lives and the destruction of several properties.

The tactics employed by the Special Taskforce Operation Safe Haven deployed to restore normalcy across crisis communities in the state had been a subject of criticism for years.

Advertisement

A few months ago, the leadership of the Plateau Youth Council took to the streets of Jos, protesting and demanding the immediate removal of the operators of Operation Safe Haven in the state, citing that the troops are not responding as expected to the crisis in the state.

Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar is the General Officer Commanding the 3rd Division of the Nigeria Army.

He doubles as the commander of Operation Safe Haven.

The non-kinetic approach he has introduced in recent times, to resolve the incessant attacks on the affected communities, is now yielding positive results.

It has drawn commendations from the Governor.

The leadership of the Plateau State Youth Council and that of the Berom Youth Moulders Association have passed a vote of confidence in the performance of the troops of Operation Safe Haven in their recent efforts in tackling the insecurity disturbing the peace of local communities in Mangu, Riyom, and Barkin Ladi Council areas.

Advertisement

The troops’ swift response to distress calls, the recent arrests of suspected bandits, the continued arrest of suspects grazing cattle on farmlands, and the attention given to victims of the attackers have been highly commended by peace stakeholders in the state.

The support given to the leadership of Operation Safe Haven by the chief of defense staff and that of the Army staff is highly appreciated, and the youth leaders solicit more support to enable him to succeed in his mission to restore total normalcy to the state.

