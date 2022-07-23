Operation Safe Haven confirms killing of four in plateau

Five persons have been confirmed dead, following an attack suspected to be perpetrated by herder militia men, in Fobur district of Jos East council area of Plateau State.

The Spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven, Major Sabastine Takwa in press release said they received reports of sporadic gun shots at Fobur district and immediately mobilized men to the area.

The troops were said to have arrived when the assailants had attack and killed the five people at different locations in the community, located in the Jos East council area, a suburb of the city metropolis

One person was abducted by the invaders to an unknown destination.

One suspect is also said to have been arrested and is under investigation.