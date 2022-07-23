DROMI empowers 600 women with interest- free loan

Dr Rhoda Makinde Initiative (DROMI), a Non Governmental Organization established and dedicated to women development and economic empowerment has flagged off an Interest-Free Loan Scheme to empower and support 600 small and medium scale female entrepreneurs..

The Interest-Free Loan scheme which is tagged ‘Let My Hands Be Sufficient’ is the third phase of such loan initiative from the organization.

In her opening remark at the flag-off of the programme in Ondo, Ondo State, the Convener and Executive Director of the organisation, Dr. Rhoda Makinde appreciated her husband, Abiola Makinde, a member representing Ondo East/West Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives for his unflinching and deliberate support for women development.

She explained that the interest free-loan is designed to economically support women who are small and medium sized entrepreneurs.

According to her, majority of existing business and start-ups would thrive and grow fast if supported with needed loans without interest in repayment plan.

She added that the loan scheme is part of DROMI’s projects in line with the Financial and Economic Inclusion of Women, a decade project enacted by the African Union (A.U) in 2020.

She also emphasised that the scheme is personally funded with the support of her husband and not government.

She charged the beneficiaries to deploy the loans to the growth of their business and not other things.

Speaking at the event, a beneficiary, Mrs. Catherine Idimah could not curtail her joy as she showered encomiums on the organization and its Convener.

Mrs. Beatrice Akinlami, a beneficiary of the previous phase whose loan was increased by 100 percent because of her diligence in payment also appreciated DROMI for coming to the rescue of business women in Nigeria.