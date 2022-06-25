APC Nat’l Women Leader Empowers 500 Zamfara Women, Petty Traders

Five Women farmers and petty traders in Zamfara have Benifited from an empowerment program organised by the office of the APC National Women Leader in Collaboration with the Zamfara State Government

The program is aimed at encouraging farming activities and also to eradicate Poverty especially among women

One hundred of the Benificiaries recieved one hundred thousand naira each while the other four hundred recieved twenty thousand naira each

The event which held in Maradun Local Government area witnessed a large turn out of women, youth, traditional rulers, Politicians and party faithfuls

Addressing the Gathering, the APC National Women leader Dr. Betta Edu say the decision to embark on the empowerment programme is to support the women in their quest to fend for themselves in view of their vulnerability and their positive contributions to democracy and national growth.

She adds that the gesture is part of the human nature of the APC at the national level, noting that the party is geared towards transforming the lives of the citizens in different ways.

“The empowerment programme is aimed at cushioning economic and medical challenges of the beneficiaries mainly due to the prevailing security and economic hardship in the country” Dr. Betta Said

“With such kind of support, women would no longer accept unpatriotic elements among politicians who negotiate their votes during elections for money” She added

According to the APC National women leader, the Headquarters of the party is fully aware of Governor Bello Matawalle’s twenty thousand naira monthly cash support to women among other smiles driven policies and programmes through the office of the State first lady

Dr. Betta noted that what her personal experience in the Zamfara has countered the negative impressions she had earlier about the state

She Commended Governor Bello Matawalle for executing a number of developmental projects, while calling on him to do more especially in the area of developing women

” APC is all out to give women a sense of belonging in the administration of the country and Nigerian women are so thankful to President Muhammad Buhari’s leadership style for initiating programmes capable of impacting on the lives of women” Dr. Betta Maintained.

“I Personally want to thank Governor Bello Matawalle for giving proportionate number of slots to women in his cabinet and other civil Service appointments” She Commend the Zamfara Gov.

“I am using this opportunity to appeal to women in the county to come out en-mass and obtain their PVCs to cast on all APC candidates” Dr. Betta

Also on her part, the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Imaan Suleman Ibrahim said the present administration of president Muhammad Buhari is giving all the due attention to women and victims of Insecurity across the country

Imaan applaud the determination of the APC National Women leader to include women and children of victims of Insecurity in her empowerment programme

That according to the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons boss will give the IDPs a sense of belonging and will confirm APCs care for the IDPs, the poor and vulnerable in the society

On his part, the host Governor Bello Matawalle says the decision by the National Women leader of the APC to visit the state and also assist women farmers and petty traders is encouraging, supportive and a clear indication that the present leadership of the party’s women wing is keen to the plight of it’s members

Governor Bello Matawalle noted that the likes of the national women leader Dr. Betta Edu, the agitation for the seperation of Nigeria could not see the light of the day

He frowns at Zamfara citizens parading themselves as custodians of Nigeria’s wealth but could not come and assist those in need

The Zamfara Governor assured the National leadership of the party that Zamfara State is for APC and will do everything humanly possible to ensure the party’s Victory in the forthcoming Election at all levels

On Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Victory at the just concluded APC primary election, Governor Matawalle expresses Confidence that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerged victorious in the 2023 General election.

Highlights of the event includes Disbursement of cash to the five hundred Benificiaries among other important events

Present at the Program Includes Zamfara State First Lady A’isha Bello Matawalle, Secretary to Zamfara State Government, Representative of Emir of Maradun, Commissioner for Information among other top Government functionaries.