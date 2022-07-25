Tinubu will give women more opportunities if elected – APC Women leader

The national women leader of the All Progressives Congress, Betta Edu has commended the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his untiring role in promoting the course of women in the country.

The APC women leader gave the commendation on Monday while featuring on TVC News programme, This Morning with Yori Folarin.

Mrs Edu, a former commissioner for Health in Cross River, said the APC candidate can be trusted that he will do more if given the opportunity to govern considering his antecedents as governor of Lagos state.

The former Commissioner said the former Lagos governor remains one person who has remained committed to pushing the course of women not just in Lagos but across the country.

She recalls how the former governor of Lagos started the trend of having a female as deputy governor.

The women leader said the APC candidate has given many women the platform to thrive not only in political space, but every other sphere of life.

The APC national women leader said the former governor is someone that can be trusted that he will give women more opportunities when he gets to power.

“If you follow his records very closely, you will know that his excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is one person who began that strong push for women, not just in Lagos state, but in Nigeria.

“He started what is now the trend of having a female as deputy governor. He has given women more opportunities in government. A former deputy governor of Lagos State, Her Excellency, Adegbule, who is my very good friend, is now given half of the State to represent because she is a senatorial candidate of the party in area where you have Alimosho which is the half of the state if not more.

“When I had one-on-one with Asiwaju Tinubu, he made it categorically clear that we cannot grow the country without women, without the women we cannot succeed. And he promised that beyond the 35% affirmative, he will give women more sensitive positions in government from the cabinet to the heads of parastatals,” the women leader said.