President Bola Tinubu says his administration remains steadfast in implementing necessary economic reforms to facilitate business growth and create investment opportunities that support Nigeria’s growing population.

He stated when he received a delegation from the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) led by Florizelle Liser, CCA’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

President Tinubu reiterated his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth and stability, emphasizing that he is not relenting until his vision for Nigeria is achieved.

The President commended the recent landing of a 45,000-kilometre submarine fibre optic cable in Akwa Ibom State, which establishes connectivity for the entire South-South region of Nigeria with Europe, and other parts of Africa via the Atlantic Ocean.

He acknowledged the significance of this accomplishment, and insists that with the right policies, partnerships, and determination, Nigeria can overcome long-standing developmental challenges that have encumbered rapid progress across sectors.

Drawing on his extensive experience in corporate governance and interactions with CCA during his tenure as the two-term governor of Lagos State, President Tinubu expressed satisfaction with the Corporate Council’s dedication to fostering business connections between the United States of America and Africa.

President Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to creating an enabling environment for business to thrive, emphasizing that his administration’s focus on investing in key sectors, such as agriculture, solid minerals, energy, health, physical infrastructure, trade promotion, financial services, digital enterprise, and the creative economy is underpinned by the need to ensure the welfare and prosperity of citizens.

In her remarks, Ms. Liser expressed CCA’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic growth through the eight priority areas outlined by President Tinubu’s administration.

She invited President Tinubu to consider participating in CCA’s US-Africa Business Summit in May in Dallas, Texas, and urged him to consider CCA as a partner in enhancing USA-Nigeria trade, business, and investment.