A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kabiru Marafa has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will reward all party members who worked for his victory in the last presidential election.

Speaking in Abuja at a meeting with members of the Zamfara chapter of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, he said the party has had challenges of putting square pegs in square holes in terms of reward system.

Mr Marafa said party members should expect a change in the reward system in government, stressing that those that did not work for the party should not expect any reward.

He admitted that it is important to restore confidence in the party to foster unity at all levels.