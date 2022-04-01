APC Leadership has not been fair to Zamfara – Senator Marafa

Senator Kabiru Marafa says the All Progressives Congress has not been fair and just to the people of Zamfara State

He says he and other party chieftains in the state are among the founding fathers of the APC but the party under the Mai Mala Buni led administration was not fair to them.



Senator Kabiru Marafa stated this while speaking to Newsmen in Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital

The former two term red Chamber lawmaker adds that he and former Abdul’azeez Yari remain in the APC to prove that they are card carrying and duly registered members of the party as against the stories making the round that they are not

Senator Marafa further says if the people of Zamfara State decided not to continue to support the ruling APC is vase in the fact that they were not treated fairly

Over Seven hundred and fifty thousand APC Members according to him were registered before the registration was cancelled