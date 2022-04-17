Former Governor Yari, Senator Marafa, Supporters join PDP

Addressing Newsmen shortly after the State executive council meeting of the party in Gusau, Chairman of the party Bala Mande says the party is set to formally recieve the former governor and his team

He says the Defection of the top Zamfara Politicians to the PDP will further boost the strength of the party especially as the 2023 election approaches

Bala Mande expresses Confidence that the PDP will take over power in Zamfara come 2023

The Zamfara PDP enjoin it’s members to embrace All Politicians willing to join the party in it’s quest to rescue the state from what it describe as total collapse

The Defection of former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa among other top Zamfara Politicians is coming after months of Speculation.