Zamfara APC bigwigs, supporters join PDP, donate N10m, other items

Key stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress APC, have dumped the party and joined the People’s Democratic Party in the state.

The move is to gather strength for the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The decampees said their decision to join the PDP becomes necessary considering the growing strength of the party in Zamfara in recent times.

Those that dumped the APC to the main opposition party include a two-term commissioner under former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari’s administration, Mukhtar Lugga, Elder statesman Salihu Mai Buhu Gummi, Garba Bisu, Illili Bakura and thousands of their supporters

They are promised to work day and night to ensure the PDP clinched power especially in Zamfara.

A press statement signed by the media aide to the Zamfara PDP Governorship Candidate, Imran Ahmad and made available to newsmen in Gusau, said the APC defectors formally declared their return to the PDP when they visited the party’s Governorship Candidate Dr. Dauda Lawal at his residence in Gusau

They were warmly received by the State PDP Chairman, Colonel Bala Mande rtd, Former Minister for Communication, Sen. Ikra Bilbis, the Zamfara PDP Governorship Candidate Dauda Lawal and other party Officials

The decampees enjoined responsible and patriotic Zamfara indigenes to join the PDP to return power to the people and bring rapid development and end to Insecurity bedeviling the state

“We have resolved to defect from the APC to the PDP alongside our teeming followers because of the competency of the PDP Governorship Candidate Dr. Dauda Lawal who we believe will do well once he becomes the Governor of our dear state”

“We are optimistic that with Dr. Dauda Lawal as the Zamfara Governor, the state will experience rapid development Including lasting end to the Insecurity that is bedeviling our state and has pushed many into untold hardship” the Defectors said.

The new entrant claimed that a large number of individuals from across the Fourteen local government areas of the state would soon leave the APC to the PDP

They also tasked their followers to massively vote PDP in the forthcoming General elections in order to secure its victory at all levels

One of the new entrants and a two term former Commissioner under Ex- Governor Abdul’azeez Yari’s administration Hon. Mukhtar Lugga presented assorted gifts and a handsome cheque of N10M as his campaign contribution to the Gubernatorial ambition of Dr. Dauda Lawal

This Defection which the new entrants said it will negatively affect the APC’s Camp across the state is coming barely eight months to the 2023 General elections

Dr. Dauda Lawal emerged PDP Governorship Candidate during the party’s primary election which took place about two months ago

The Ex- Banker turned Politician promise to change the negative narratives of Zamfara and will bring rapid development to the state if elected Governor come 2023

Dr. Dauda Who over the years has been offering scholarship to Zamfara Youths to study home and abroad vow to maintain the tempo and will provide Conducive environment for local and foreign investors which will in turn provide job opportunities, reduce poverty rate to the bearest minimum and an end to Banditry and Kidnappings for ransom.

